Erdogan: Turkish electric car TOGG to be exported to all countries

26 Apr. 12:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Türkiye will export its first indigenous electric car Togg as of 2025, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said.

"As of 2025, we will export Togg and sell it to the world," Erdogan said at the groundbreaking ceremony of SIRO battery development and production facility in the northwestern industrial province of Bursa.

Türkiye aims to produce 1 million units of Togg car by 2030, Erdogan added.

Early April, Togg took to the road after its ceremonial delivery to Erdogan, who said Togg has reached its current level as a symbol of Türkiye's technological advancement, economic development and global reputation.