Russian and UAE FMs discuss building up trade cooperation

26 Apr. 13:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has met with minister of state at the UAE Foreign Ministry Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar in New York and they expressed the determination to increase trade between two countries and their cooperation in the energy field, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"There has been a discussion of pressing issues of further development of multifaceted Russian-Emirati cooperation, including on the UN platform. The mutual determination of Moscow and Abu Dhabi to ramp up the entire system of bilateral relations, including mutually beneficial cooperation in the trade, economic and energy areas, has been reaffirmed," the statement said.

The sides have also discussed some key aspects of the international and regional agenda.