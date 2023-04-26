Garibashvili: Georgia deserves EU candidate status

26 Apr. 14:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The process of Georgia's accession to the European Union was discussed in a meeting between Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili and President of the European Council Charles Michel.

Garibashvil informed Michel about the efforts made by his Government in fulfilling the EU recommendations for granting the country the membership candidate status, the Government Administration said.

He added his Government was holding “constant” consultations with institutions and member states of the European Union, as well as with the Venice Commission and the Office of Democratic Institutions and Human Rights of the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe.

“We continue strengthening our relations. Georgia is committed to finalising 12 recommendations and deserves candidate status this year. Georgia and the EU together will promote peace, democracy and economic growth in the region”, Garibashvili tweeted following the meeting.

The Prime Minister emphasised the importance of receiving the membership candidate status at the end of the year, pointing out that “most of the recommendations” for the objective had been implemented, and the country “deserved” the status.

Garibashvili stressed the 2014-sisgned Association Agreement with the EU, the deep and comprehensive free trade area and visa-free travel deals, as well as last year’s granting of a European perspective to Georgia marked the “progress” achieved on the country’s European integration path under the Georgian Dream Government.