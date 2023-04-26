Biden: U.S. proud to be among Israel's top friends

26 Apr. 15:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

U.S. President Joe Biden congratulated Israel on 75 years of independence.

“On behalf of the people of the United States, I extend our best wishes to the people of Israel as they celebrate 75 years of statehood,” the U.S. president said.

"We are still proud to be counted among the first of Israel’s friends and allies. And the United States recognizes the resilience of Israel’s democracy - the bedrock for our robust and special relationship," Biden added.

The U.S. House approved a resolution that honored the U.S.-Israeli relationship on Israeli Independence Day and expressed support for expanding and strengthening the Abraham Accords.