Erdogan and Putin to discuss energy cooperation

26 Apr. 17:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will hold talks via telephone with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, before a ceremony to mark the delivery of nuclear fuel to Turkey's Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant, presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin said.

"Before the ceremony at the Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant, Erdogan will hold talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin," the spokesman said.

The leaders are planned to discuss energy cooperation and bilateral relations.

On April 27, a ceremony marking the delivery of the first batch of nuclear fuel for the Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant’s first unit is slated to take place in Mersin on Turkey’s Mediterranean coast. Putin is expected to take part in the ceremony remotely via a videolink.