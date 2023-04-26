New vehicle inspection platforms to be installed on Crimean bridge

26 Apr. 17:40 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

This summer, 84 sites for the inspection of vehicles, passengers, and luggage will operate at the entrances to the Crimean bridge. They will allow inspecting up to 15,000 vehicles per day in each direction.

The reconstruction of inspection platforms is being completed at the entrances to the Crimean bridge. Their total number has reached 84, deputy director of the Kerch branch of the Departmental Security Department of the Ministry of Transport of the Russian Federation, Yuri Nikulin said.

”On the side of the Krasnodar Territory, 44 inspection points are provided, and on the Crimean direction, there will be 40 of them," Nikulin said, adding that the Krasnodar Territory part will be completely ready on April 28. The work on the Crimean side of the bridge will be completed by early May.

The inspection platforms are equipped with stationary metal detectors and X-ray systems for inspection of the passengers and luggage.

At the entrance to the bridge, buses, and minibuses are inspected in a separate stream. Passenger cars without or with a minimum amount of luggage are checked manually, and those loaded with a large amount of luggage are sent for automized inspection. The passage of the car through the scanner takes from 7 to 9 minutes. Thus, at the peak of the holiday season, up to 15,000 cars would be able to pass in each direction over the 24-hour period.