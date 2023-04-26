Khabib named one of the best UFC fighters

26 Apr. 18:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: UFC official website

Former UFC fighter, lightweight champion from Russia Khabib Nurmagomedov became one of the best fighters of the 2010s, taking 3rd place in the Sherdog portal rankings.

The best fighter of this period, according to site analysts, UFC heavyweight champion and leader of the UFC men’s pound-for-pound rankings Jon Jones from the USA.

In the 2nd place is ex-champion in the flyweight category, American Demetrius Johnson.

In addition to the Americans and Nurmagomedov, the list includes compatriots of Jones and Johnson – Daniel Cormier, Stipe Miocic and Henry Cejudo. The portal also rated Irishman Conor McGregor and Brazilians Amanda Nunez, Jose Aldo and Anderson Silva.