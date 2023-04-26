Erdogan to participate in fuel delivery ceremony to Akkuyu NPP

26 Apr. 19:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Kremlin website

Recep Tayyip Erdoğan will participate in tomorrow's fuel delivery ceremony to the Akkuyu NPP in Mersin. He previously withdrew from public events for health reasons.

Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdoğan will be able to attend the fuel delivery ceremony to the Akkuyu nuclear power plant scheduled for April 27, A Haber TV channel reports.

Tomorrow, the President of Türkiye will also have a telephone conversation with Vladimir Putin. The heads of state will discuss the bilateral cooperation and international issues.

Earlier, Erdoğan felt bad during an interview with local TV channels, and the broadcast was interrupted for 20 minutes. The media reported that the Turkish leader had stomach flu. Then it became known about the cancellation of all public events with the participation of the president.