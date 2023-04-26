Traffic to be temporarily limited in Moscow downtown

26 Apr. 21:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

The traffic on the several central streets of Moscow will be limited on April 27, May 4 and 7. Motorists have been asked to plan new routes due to temporary constraints.

A number of streets located in the central part of Moscow will be temporarily closed to motorists, the press service of the Moscow Department of Transport reports.

Restrictions will be introduced on April 27, May 4 and May 7. The traffic will be limited on Novy Arbat, Sadovoye Koltso, Oruzheiny Pereulok, Volgogradsky Prospekt, Moskvoretskaya Embankment and Tverskaya Street.

Motorists are prohibited from parking on the marked streets on the mentioned days. The department recommends choosing new routes due to a temporary limitations.