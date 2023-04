27 Apr. 9:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The dollar exchange rate rose by 5 kopecks against the ruble compared with previous closing to 81.67 rubles as Thursday trading opened on Moscow Exchange.

The euro exchange rate added 9 kopecks to 90.35 rubles.

In turn, the yuan exchange rate increased by 1.9 kopecks to 11.773 rubles.