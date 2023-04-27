Oil prices slightly increasing

27 Apr. 10:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Oil prices rose slightly on Thursday, finding some support after heavy losses in the previous two sessions driven by fears of a U.S. recession and an increase in Russian oil exports which dulled the impact of OPEC production cuts.

Brent crude was trading at $78.01 a barrel, up 32 cents, or 0.4% as of 0627 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude added 21 cents or 0.3% to trade at $74.51.

Oil prices dropped almost 4% on Wednesday, extending sharp losses from the previous session with recession fears overshadowing a bigger-than-expected fall in U.S. crude inventories.

As of Wednesday's close, Brent is down 4.9% for the week while WTI has lost 4.6%.