Putin holds phone talks with Uzbek president

27 Apr. 10:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russian President Vladimir Putin and President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev discussed over phone further steps aimed at expanding trade and economic cooperation, the Kremlin press service reported.

"The sides discussed the topical issues of the bilateral agenda, in particular, steps aimed at further expansion of the mutually beneficial trade and economic cooperation," the statement said.

In turn, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that the two leaders’ conversation was "substantive and cordial."