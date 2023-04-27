Kremlin receives grain deal letter from UN chief

27 Apr. 11:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

A letter from UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres on the grain deal, which was sent to Russian President Vladimir Putin via diplomatic channels, is under consideration, Presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"Yes, it was received via diplomatic channels. It is being considered now," Peskov told journalists.

As it was reported earlier, United Nations Secretary-General Guterres handed Lavrov a letter addressed to Putin that included ideas about how to implement the grain deal, with similar letters being sent to Ukraine and Turkey.

Agreements on the export of food from Ukraine were concluded on July 22, 2022, for 120 days and extended in November for the same period.