Novak: Russia to redirect most of oil exports from Europe to east

Russia will this year divert to Asia 140 million tonnes of oil and oil products that previously would have headed to Europe, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said.
He also said Russia will supply between 80 million tonnes and 90 million tonnes of oil and oil products to the West in 2023.
"So 40 million tonnes went [east] in 2022. This year 140 million tonnes of oil and oil products will go east. And a total of about 80 million-90 million tonnes will remain in the western direction," Novak said.