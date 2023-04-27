Russia and Azerbaijan agree on land and air transport sectors

27 Apr. 13:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

A meeting of Russian Minister of Transport Vitaly Savelyev and Azerbaijan`s Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rashad Nabiyev was held in Moscow.

During the talks, the ministers discussed the development of cooperation between the two countries in the transport sector, including road, air and railway.

The sides reported that relevant discussions were held to agree on the draft “Agreement on the rules of operation and provision of services of the road bridge and access roads across the Samur River on the territory of Yarag-Gazmalar (Russian Federation) – Samur (Republic of Azerbaijan) checkpoints from the Russian–Azerbaijani state border”.

Touching upon relations in the field of air transport, the two stressed the importance of increasing the number of flights and destinations.

They noted that cooperation in the field of railway transport, including the development of railway infrastructure within the North–South Transport Corridor, has been successfully continued. It was stressed that last year the volume of rail traffic along the North–South Transport Corridor amounted to 481,000 tonnes.

The sides expressed confidence that relations between the two countries in the field of transport would continue to develop.

Meeting of Railway CEOs

Russian Railways Chief Executive Officer -Chairman of the Executive Board Oleg Belozerov held a meeting with Chairman of Azerbaijan Railways CJSC Rovshan Rustamov in Moscow on April 26.

They announced a significant increase in traffic along the western route of the ITC "North-South". It was announced that the volume of transportation for the first quarter almost doubled compared to last year, while five times more containers were transported.



Belozerov and Rustamov drew attention to the work on border junctions, pointing out the need to increase the capacity of the railway checkpoint Samur (RF) - Yalama (AR).



In addition, it was discussed that it would be reasonable to synchronize the reconstruction of the border railway sections on both sides.



The heads of the railways noted another important area for cooperation, which is the introduction of electronic exchange of information about cargo.