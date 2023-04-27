Yerevan agrees to meet with Baku in Moscow

27 Apr. 14:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

An agreement has been reached on the meeting of the Russian, Azerbaijani and Armenian foreign ministers in Russia, spokesperson for the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said during the weekly briefing.

According to her, the exact date for the meeting between Sergey Lavrov, Jeyhun Bayramov and Ararat Mirzoyan will be announced later.

Previously, the Russian Foreign Ministry reported that Moscow confirms its readiness to organize a meeting of the foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia in Russia. The trilateral meeting scheduled for December last year was disrupted by the Armenian side.