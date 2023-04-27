Ilham Aliyev: opening of checkpoint at Lachin corridor is Azerbaijan's sovereign right

27 Apr. 15:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Opening of the checkpoint on the Azerbaijan-Armenia border, at the beginning of the Lachin road is the manifestation of the fact that Azerbaijan had ensured its sovereignty and territorial integrity, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said during the reception of Minister for Europe and French Foreign Affairs Catherine Colonna.

Noting that the French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs visited the region, Ilham Aliyev expressed hope that the issues of regional cooperation and regional security would also be discussed as part of this trip.

Regional situation

The head of state emphasized that immediately after the end of the 44-day Patriotic War, Azerbaijan proposed signing a peace treaty with Armenia by mutually recognizing each other`s territorial integrity and sovereignty, and presented five principles to Yerevan to this end.

President Aliyev noted that Armenia does not fulfill the obligations it had assumed after the signing of the November 10, 2020 trilateral Statement and the end of the 44-day Patriotic war. In this respect, the head of state underlined that Armenia does not allow the creation of the corridor to Nakhchivan, refuses to withdraw its troops from the Azerbaijani lands where Russian peacekeepers had been temporarily deployed and misuse the Lachin corridor by transporting ammunition and other military goods.