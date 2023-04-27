Bayramov: Yerevan expected to return to negotiating table

27 Apr. 16:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Armenia is expected to return to the negotiating table on a peace agreement in the near future, Azerbaijani Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov said.

Bayramov noted that against the background of Azerbaijan's proposals, Armenia is seriously slowing down the process by not responding to them.

"Unfortunately, the parties have not held in-person meetings since last November due to Armenia’s unconstructive position. However, Armenia is expected to return to the negotiating table in the near future at the insistence of and numerous calls by international partners," Azerbaijan’s top diplomat said.

When speaking about the expectations for the negotiation process, Bayramov emphasized that they should be realistic.