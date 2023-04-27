Dollar slides, euro rises

27 Apr. 17:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Central Bank of the Russian Federation set the exchange rate of foreign currencies on April 28, 2023.

The Bank of Russia, having set the official dollar rate at 81.5601 rubles on April 28, lowered it by 7 kopecks. The euro rose by 6 kopecks to 90.2023 against the ruble.

The value of the yuan has not changed, maintaining the level of 11.7609 against the ruble.

What will happen to the dollar next week?

According to analysts' forecasts, the value of the dollar in a week will be 81.34 rubles, the minimum – 80.20 rubles, and the maximum value of the US currency is expected at the level of 82.48 against the ruble.