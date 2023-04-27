Uzbekistan announces ticket discount for Russia’s destinations

27 Apr. 17:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

The discount campaign for air tickets "Bright Thursday" started in Uzbekistan today. Each month, the discount will be provided for a new destination. The discount is 20%.

Uzbekistan Airways offers a 20% discount on air tickets to several destinations until the end of April 27.

Today, travelers are offered favorable prices for tickets from Tashkent and back to two European destinations – London and Frankfurt am Main. The tickets to Russian cities are also discounted. All flights of the Vostochny hub participate in the campaign. Flights are operated between Namangan and Moscow, Yekaterinburg, Perm, Orenburg, Sochi, Samara, Ufa, Krasnoyarsk, Irkutsk, Omsk, Nizhnevartovsk.

The specified discount is made from the fare, it applies to both adults and children's tickets. It is planned to include new ”Bright Thursday” destinations on a monthly basis. The destinations will be determined randomly.