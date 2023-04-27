Georgian lari updates January 2018 record

27 Apr. 19:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The National Bank of Georgia set the lari rate for tomorrow at 2.49 against the dollar. The last time the national currency of the republic was at this level in January 2018.

At the same time, inflation in the country is still overwhelming. According to statistics, last month it reached 5.3% year-over-year.

Amid rising consumer prices, the Central Bank continues to keep the refinancing rate at a fairly high level of 11%. Next time, the rate will be considered on May 10.