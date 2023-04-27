Traffic jams delay motorists in Moscow

27 Apr. 19:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

In Moscow, on Thursday evening, mass traffic jams blocked the roads. The situation will improve after 20.00.

The main highways to leave Moscow are blocked by traffic jams. According to the data of the Yandex Traffic Jams service, traffic congestion is confirmed in the center of the capital, on the Third Ring Road and the Moscow Ring Road. The situation on the roads in the most difficult.

In the center of the capital, serious traffic jams are registered on the Garden Ring in both directions, the most difficult situation is in the northeast and north. Many sections of the Boulevard Ring, Tverskaya Street, Lubyanka, Bolshaya Dmitrovka are also blocked.

The situation on the roads will improve after rush hour ends, at 20:00.