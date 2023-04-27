Zurabishvili to address European Parliament on May 31

27 Apr. 22:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The President of Georgia will address the European Parliament on May 31. Initially, her address was scheduled for April 18. This will be Zurabishvili's 1st appearance in the EP in 13 years.

The administration of the Georgian President announced the date of Salome Zurabishvili's address to the European Parliament. It is set for May 31st.

"In accordance with the agreement reached with the European Parliament, the President of Georgia will address the European Parliament in Brussels on May 31. Today, the President of Georgia received a confirming letter from the President of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola,"

- the press service of the Georgian president informs.