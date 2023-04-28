Russians choose Baku for May holidays

28 Apr. 10:40 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijan and Türkiye are the most popular holiday destinations for the May weekend among Russian citizens. This conclusion was made by the employees of the Yandex Travel organization after their study.

In addition to such destinations as Baku, Istanbul, Antalya and Dalaman, holidays in Yerevan, Tashkent, Dubai and Tel Aviv are also in demand, the organization said. Besides, Russians plan to go on holidays to Russian cities.

During the study, it became known that Azerbaijan and Türkiye became the most popular destinations for recreation among citizens of the Russian Federation. In addition to them, in the top list, there were several CIS countries, the UAE, Egypt and China.

As for tourism in Russia, there is a high demand among travelers for St. Petersburg, Kazan, Moscow, Sochi, Nizhny Novgorod, Kaliningrad, Gelendzhik, Yaroslavl, Volgograd and Yekaterinburg.

The company added that in 2023 the number of people who plan to take a weekend break outside their city increased by about 20%.