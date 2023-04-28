100th anniversary of Zarifa Aliyeva birth

28 Apr. 11:35 (UTC+3 MSK)

Zarifa Aliyeva was born in Azerbaijan on April 28, 1923. Today marks the 100th anniversary of the birth of a scientist and an outstanding person.

Zarifa Aliyeva went down in history as a talented ophthalmologist, professor, academician. She was also the wife of the national leader of the Azerbaijani people, Heydar Aliyev, and the mother of the current president, Ilham Aliyev.

This morning, the President of Azerbaijan has visited the grave of Zarifa Aliyeva in the Alley of Honor in Baku. He laid flowers and honored the memory of the academician. Then, Ilham Aliyev visited the grave of Heydar Aliyev. The Azerbaijani leader also honored the memory of Azerbaijani statesman Aziz Aliyev and Professor Tamerlan Aliyev.

Mehriban Aliyeva, First Vice President of Azerbaijan, shared a post on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of the birth of Zarifa Aliyeva.

"Today marks the 100th anniversary of Zarifa Aliyeva's birth. I, like everyone who was familiar with this wonderful, kind, sincere Person, keep her bright image in my memory!"

she wrote.

Zarifa Aliyeva had more than a hundred scientific works, textbooks, manuals. She was also an inventor and holder of a Ph.D. Zarifa Aliyeva became the first female scientist in history to be awarded the highest award in the field of ophthalmology - the Prize named after Academician M.I. Averbakh of the Academy of Medical Sciences of the USSR.

In Baku, one of the central streets is named after the outstanding scientist. In addition to this, the National Ophthalmology Center of the Ministry of Health of Azerbaijan is named after Academician Zarifa Aliyeva.