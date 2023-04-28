Iran speaks on how to complete negotiations on JCPOA

28 Apr. 11:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

Iranian Permanent Representative to the UN and the International Atomic Energy Agency in Vienna, Mohsen Naziri Asl, named steps that could lead to a logical conclusion of negotiations on Iran's nuclear program.

He stated that the final steps should be taken in the negotiations on the JCPOA without preconditions. According to him, the good will and determination of the parties in the framework of the negotiations will help to complete them.

Asl added that Washington should have the strength and will to complete the dialogue, since the Tehran side, as the permanent representative recalled, had repeatedly offered and expressed its readiness to continue negotiations until the latest agreements.