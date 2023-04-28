Türkiye reminds US of problems

28 Apr. 12:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

The United States, despite its allied relations with Türkiye, continues to support the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK, banned in Türkiye), Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said.

"We are allies, we have also developed a strategic mechanism to solve problems. Relations have become more stable than before, but the problems have not been resolved",

the minister said, giving an interview to Hürriyet.

He recalled that under President Donald Trump, relations between Washington and Ankara were unstable, there were "ups and downs" every day, the situation escalated, including because of Trump’s Twitter posts.

Currently, the US continues to support the PKK. Another problem is the presence of the opposition Turkish preacher Fethullah Gülen FETO in the United States. The organization is banned in Türkiye and, according to authorities, is linked to the 2016 military coup attempt.

In addition to this, the Turkish Foreign Minister noted that the American side supported the Kurds in Syria. In the fall, Washington opposed the Turkish military operation "Claw-sword".