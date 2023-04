28 Apr. 13:15 (UTC+3 MSK)

A young man died as a result of carbon monoxide poisoning in one of the residential buildings of the seventh microdistrict of Rustavi. The carbon monoxide leak was from the water heater.

"The young man did not answer calls from family members, so they called the rescuers. They broke down the apartment's door and found the body of a young man",

Sputnik Georgia writes.

It is specified that police and paramedics work at the scene. The investigation is underway.