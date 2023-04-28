Azerbaijan hosts Formula 1 Grand Prix

28 Apr. 13:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix has started in Baku. It will last until April 30. Today, free practice of Formula 1 and Formula 2 teams are held, as well as a rating round.

On Saturday, April 29, the streets of Baku will host the second free practice and sprint races of teams. The main races will take place on April 30th. They will reveal the winners of Formula 1 and Formula 2.

It should be noted that free practice of the Formula 2 teams have already started in Baku, they will last 45 minutes.