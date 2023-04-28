Russian Deputy Foreign Minister meets with Special Envoy of UN Secretary General in US

28 Apr. 14:35 (UTC+3 MSK)

On Wednesday, the Deputy Foreign Minister of Russia and the Special Envoy of the United Nations Secretary General for Syria held a meeting in New York. This is stated in a message published after the talks on the website of the Russian Foreign Ministry.

The central topic of conversation between Sergey Vershinin and Geir Pedersen was the situation in Syria. In particular, the parties discussed the prospects for a political process carried out by the people of Syria themselves, without interference from abroad and in accordance with UN Security Council Resolution 2254.

The Foreign Ministry also reported that the interlocutors discussed humanitarian issues, including overcoming the consequences of the earthquake that occurred in February.