Yerevan announces imminent talks with Baku

28 Apr. 15:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

A meeting between the representatives of Armenia and Azerbaijan will be held in the near future, Secretary of the Armenian Security Council Armen Grigoryan said.

He noted that the parties planned to continue negotiations on a peace agreement between the countries.

Earlier, the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, said that in the near future, Russia would host a meeting of the heads of the Foreign Ministries of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia in a trilateral format.