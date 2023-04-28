Tours to Türkiye becoming cheaper

28 Apr. 16:40 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

Hotels in Türkiye are cutting prices due to low demand among Russians. Prices for tours for two weeks fell by 20-30%.

Turkish hotels, fearing to lose Russian tourists, are lowering prices. Following this, the price of tours to Türkiye for the summer for Russians also drops. According to the Russian Union of Travel Industry, prices have dropped by 20-30% over the past couple of weeks. Some experts believe that this is not the final decline.

Today, a package for two to a resort in Türkiye in mid-May to a five-star all-inclusive hotel costs 70-90 thousand rubles. A package for the summer with similar conditions will cost 30-40% more, but still it is significantly cheaper than the tours that Russians purchased in February-March through early booking promotions, head of the Pink Elephant network Alexan Mkrtchyan said.

"On average, prices have fallen by at least 30%. The tours used to cost 150,000 rubles for two, now are available for 100,000. May and June prices look quite competitive. But I think that the decline will continue,"

he added.