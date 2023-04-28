28 Apr. 17:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Convasel and the MIR 19 vaccines are effective against the Arcturus coronavirus subvariant. The vaccine also provides protection against other variants of omicron.

According to the FMBA, immunity to the Arcturus coronavirus can be obtained after vaccination with the domestic Convasel drug.

“The Arcturus strain is one of the Omicron’s varieties of Omicron <...> The Convasel vaccine is effective for verifying Omicron. The MIR 19 vaccine is also an effective drug”,

- the head of the FMBA, Veronika Skvortsova, explained.

The MIR 19 is an inhaled medicine for the treatment of coronavirus infection, created by Russian specialists.

“Russia is the 1st country that has made two universal drugs: an antidote and a vaccine,”

- Skvortsova reminded.

The Arcturus subvariant is more infectious than the original Omicron and Kraken. Its symptoms are similar to those of a cold, but conjunctivitis is often one of them. Cases of severe disease are rare.