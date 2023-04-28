Raisi to hold talks with Assad

28 Apr. 17:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: official website of the President of Iran

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, for the first time in 13 years, will leave on May 2 for a two-day official visit to Syria to hold talks with his Syrian counterpart Bashar al-Assad.

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi will arrive in Damascus on Wednesday, May 3, for an official visit. This is the first visit by an Iranian president to Syria since 2010.

It is expected that during the visit he will hold talks with his Syrian counterpart Bashar al-Assad, RIA Novosti reports with a reference to the Syrian newspaper Al-Watan.

During Raisi’s two-day visit, the presidents will hold official talks on strengthening strategic cooperation between Iran and Syria, including in the economic sphere.

It is expected that following the talks between the leaders of the two countries, many agreements and memorandums of understanding in the economic sphere will be signed.