Russian tourists may use debit cards in Türkiye

28 Apr. 18:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

Russia and Türkiye have agreed to introduce a new payment system for Russian tourists, allowing them to use debit cards for payments on the territory of a friendly country.

A new payment system will soon be launched in Türkiye. Thus, Russian tourists will be able to use the funds on their accounts when making payments, the Turkish newspaper Sabah writes.

"Russian tourists will be able to use the money on their accounts via debit cards,” the newspaper writes, without providing details of the arrangements.

Russian tourists faced a problem last September, when Turkish state-owned Halkbank, Ziraat Bank and VakıfBank, as well as private Isbank and Denizbank, suspended servicing cards of the Russian Mir payment system, fearing the US sanctions.

Earlier, the chairman of the Central Bank, Elvira Nabiullina, informed, that the alternative payment system is being created along with foreign countries, including Türkiye.