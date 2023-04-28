1st Kazan-Vladikavkaz flight performed by Nordwind Airlines

28 Apr. 19:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

Today, the 1st Kazan-Vladikavkaz flight was performed by Nordwind Airlines.

Today, Russian Nordwind Airlines launches flights between Kazan and Vladikavkaz, the press service of the head and government of North Ossetia reports.

The Boeing 737-800 airliner will fly between the capitals of the two regions three times a week, on Tuesdays, Fridays and Sundays. The flight time is three hours.

This summer North Ossetia plans to launch flights to Ufa, Irkutsk and Novosibirsk.