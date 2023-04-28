Oil and gas data publication suspended in Russia

28 Apr. 20:10 (UTC+3 MSK)

Data on hydrocarbon production will not be made public during the next year in Russia. The government issued the relevant decision.

Official data on the production of Russian oil, gas, and condensate will not be published during next 12 months. The relevant decision was made by the government of the Russian Federation.

The government’s resolution specifies that the statistics will not be made public starting from March this year. The publication of the data is suspended until April 1 next year.

Earlier this week, Rosstat published a report on industrial production without data on oil and condensate production for the indicated periods.

The information on natural gas is provided in the document. In the 1st quarter of the year, the production decreased by 14.1% compared to the same period last year. Last month, 15.3% less gas was produced comparing with March 2022.