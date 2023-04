28 Apr. 20:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

Today, an explosion occurred in an area not yet cleared of mines. As a result, three people died.

Another mine-related tragedy occurred in the Terter district, ANAMA informs.

The incident happened at a site not yet cleared of mines in the direction of Tapgaragoyunlu.

As a result of the anti-tank mine explosion, three people died. All of them collaborated with RPS Energy Ltd.