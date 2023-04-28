7th TEKNOFEST kicks off in Istanbul

28 Apr. 21:15 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

Today, the Aerospace and Technology Festival TEKNOFEST opens its doors to science and technology lovers for the 7th time in Istanbul.

Today, the solemn opening ceremony of the Aerospace and Technology Festival TEKNOFEST was held in Istanbul. TEKNOFEST is a platform where the projects of those who reckon for the best are implemented.

The annual organization and expansion of the festival is not a choice, but a necessity for Türkiye, Technical Director of Baykar Teknoloji, Chairman of the TEKNOFEST board Selçuk Bayraktar said at the opening ceremony at Istanbul Atatürk Airport. The ceremony planned for yesterday was postponed for today due to heavy rain, Anadolu Agency reports.

"Technological developments only make sense when they benefit humanity. I believe that TEKNOFEST will identify young talents who offer technological solutions to prevent earthquakes and other natural disasters, and our future will become safer,"

- Bayraktar said.