Turkish athletes restored justice in Yerevan, Ilham Aliyev says

28 Apr. 21:40 (UTC+3 MSK)

European champions in weightlifting from Türkiye, who dedicated their victories to Azerbaijan, restored justice after the burning of the Azerbaijani flag in Yerevan, Ilham Aliyev stated at a meeting with the athletes.

Turkish sportswomen, who dedicated their victories at the European Weightlifting Championship in Yerevan to Azerbaijan, restored justice, the President of Azerbaijan said at a meeting with Cansu Bektash, Gamze Altun and Nurai Günger.

Ilham Aliyev stressed that the victory won by the young women is especially important, though many more victories are awaiting them in the future. The head of state explained that in response to the disrespect shown towards the Azerbaijani flag, the athletes restored justice.

"Raising the flag of Türkiye meant the restoration of justice. When the National Anthem of the Turkish state was played, everyone present in the hall, stood up. Our flag was burned, but the flag of Türkiye was flying. It is as dear to us as our own. You did it, beautiful young ladies, representatives of a brotherly country, "

— Ilham Aliyev said.