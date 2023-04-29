Fire breaks out at Sevastopol oil storage facility

29 Apr. 12:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

A fuel tank caught fire in Sevastopol on Saturday morning, the incident might have been caused by a drone attack.

The fire engulfed 1,000 square meters. According to preliminary reports, a drone attack might have caused the blaze.

The fire is of no risk to civilian facilities in the Black Sea city, as it affected the premises of the port only.

No one was injured in the incident. Nor will there be any evacuation of residents from adjacent neighborhoods.

As many as 18 firefighting brigades are currently working to extinguish the extreme level fire.