French Ambassador condoles over mine explosion in Azerbaijan’s Terter

29 Apr. 13:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The French embassy in Azerbaijan has issued a statement in connection with the mine explosion in Azerbaijan’s Terter district, which killed 3 civilians.

"I am deeply saddened by the news of the death of three civilians as a result of a mine explosion in Terter. I express my deep condolences to the families and friends of the victims," French Ambassador Anne Boillon said.

The diplomat stressed that Paris continues to support humanitarian demining measures in Azerbaijan.

The explosion of an anti-tank mine in the village of Tapgaragoyunlu of Azerbaijan's Tartar district, on Friday killed three people, employees of RPS Energy Ltd. company.