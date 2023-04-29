Erdogan and Ilham Aliyev visit TEKNOFEST in Istanbul

29 Apr. 14:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan attended the TEKNOFEST Aerospace and Technology Festival in Istanbul.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his wife Emine Erdogan, PIlham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva arrived today at the venue of the festival by the Togg car, which is another sign of Türkiye`s technological development.

The festival participants lining up along the road greeted the presidents and first ladies with flowers and prolonged applause.

The Turkish President thanked President IlhamAliyev for houses foundations of which were laid in Kahramanmaras, stressing that Azerbaijani people have shown what true friendship and brotherhood mean.

Ilham Aliyev said noted that from the very first to the last minutes of the Second Karabakh War, Turkey stood with Azerbaijan.

Türkiye and Azerbaijan are friendly and brotherly countries, the Azerbaijani lerader said. The head of state noted that Türkiye and Azerbaijan had officially become allies after the signing of the Shusha Declaration two years ago.

The Azerbaijani president stressed that Türkiye plays a very important part in the unification of the great Turkic world, noting that Erdogan had made historic contributions to the unification of the Turkic world.

The Turkish leader presented President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev with a commemorative stamp dedicated to 100-th anniversary of Azerbaijan's national leader Heydar Aliyev.

"Heydar Aliyev said that Türkiye and Azerbaijan are one nation in two states. Today we are proving it. The souls of all our fathers and forefathers are happy because Türkiye and Azerbaijan are together. When my father said, “One nation in two states”, and I want to add to that – like one fist! Ilham Aliyev said.

TEKNOFEST

The space and technology festival, TEKNOFEST, opened its doors for the seventh time in Istanbul on April 29. Since its inception in 2018, the event has attracted millions of visitors, and this year's edition promises to be just as exciting. The Istanbul TEKNOFEST event is scheduled to take place at Istanbul Atatürk Airport until May 1.

This year, the festival will feature 41 main competitions in 102 different categories, with over 1 million competitors from 332,000 teams expected to participate.