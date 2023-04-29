Summit of Russian, Iranian, Syrian and Turkish FMs to be held in May

29 Apr. 16:40 (UTC+3 MSK)

Negotiations between the Foreign Ministers of Russia, Iran, Türkiye, and Syria will be held in early May. The corresponding announcement was made by the head of the Turkish Foreign Ministry. The parties will discuss the Syrian-Turkish relations.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu announced the upcoming meeting of the foreign ministers of Russia, Iran, and Syria. The Turkish side will also take part in the summit.

"With a high degree of probability, a meeting of the foreign ministers will be held in the first 10 days of May in Moscow"

- the minister said.

The summit is aimed to resolve the issues in the relations between Ankara and Damascus.