Second wave of May frosts to engulf Moscow

29 Apr. 16:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

Frosts are expected in Moscow this weekend and the next week, weather forecasters warn. At night, the air will cool down to minus - 2-3 °C.

Today, the frost is expected in Moscow, the temperature will drop to - 2 °C. During the next week, freezing temperatures are also expected at night.

“According to our forecasts, next night the air temperature in Moscow will drop to 0-2 °C, in the capital region and neighboring regions - to -2 °C, and in the north and east of the Central District - to - 3 °C,”

- the Phobos weather center informs.