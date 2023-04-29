Doctor urges to eat plenty of kebabs in May

29 Apr. 17:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

During the May holidays, you may overeat at barbecues, but “gluttony” should be an exception, not the norm. Kebabs are best eaten with vegetables and without haste.

Traditionally, Russians open the barbecue season during the May holidays, and one should not deny himself a large portion of this dish, the teacher of the educational program “Consultant on Weight Correction and Eating Psychology. Nutritionist” at the Moscow Institute of Psychoanalysis, Maria Fedina says.

“Systematic, constant overeating is harmful to health. <...> As for barbecue, the "one-time action" ,for example, at a May picnic, is not as bad”,

-the specialist calms down.

She quoted world-famous nutritionist Marcia Herrin: "We don't have to eat perfectly to be healthy." If you want to eat a lot of barbecue - eat it.

The nutritionist recommends marinating meat for barbecue the way you like it, and not the way it will be more useful: there is no need to marinate meat in tomato juice if a more appetizing option for you is meat marinated in vinegar. Shish kebab is not “every day” food, so you should not worry too much about its calorie content.