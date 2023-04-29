Erdogan feels much better

29 Apr. 17:40 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan

The Turkish head of state said that he feels much better after a sudden deterioration in health on Tuesday. Today, he personally attended the TEKNOFEST festival in Istanbul.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, speaking about his health, noted that he feels himself much better. The Turkish leader was answering relevant questions from journalists, sitting in a Turkish-made TOGG car with his Azerbaijani counterpart, Ilham Aliyev.

This Tuesday, during an interview with local media, the President of Türkiye suddenly felt unwell. According to him, he caught the stomach flu. In this regard, Erdoğan missed a number of campaign events on Wednesday.

However, on Thursday, the Turkish head of state participated in the ceremony of delivering nuclear fuel to the Akkuyu nuclear power plant, and on Friday - in the opening ceremony of a new bridge in Adana. Today, Erdoğan personally attended the TEKNOFEST festival in Istanbul.