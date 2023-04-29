Russia may cut diplomatic relations with Poland

29 Apr. 19:15 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

Diplomatic relations between Russia and Poland are under threat after the seizure of the school at the Russian Embassy by representatives of the Polish authorities. The Russian Foreign Ministry stressed that these actions of Warsaw will not remain without a tough reaction from Moscow.

Today, representatives of the Polish authorities broke into the school building at the Russian embassy in Warsaw, demanding to leave the premises before 19:00 Moscow time. The equipment was allowed to be taken out within a week.

According to the head of Rossotrudnichestvo, Yevgeny Primakov, in order to enter the building, the attackers broke down the doors.

"The Poles break down the doors of the Russian school at the embassy. Let's remember this day,"

- he wrote in his Telegram channel.

In turn, Minister-Counselor of the Russian Embassy in Poland Andrei Ordash noted that at the time of the attack, there were 29 people in the building, including children.

The Russian Ambassador to Poland, Sergei Andreev, said that the Russian diplomatic mission considers these actions illegal, but is forced to subdue and leave the building. According to the diplomat, earlier the bailiff service demanded that the school building be vacated and handed over by April 29.

The ambassador also noted that the actions of the Warsaw authorities did not come as a surprise, since replacement premises were prepared to continue the educational process, but they are not as comfortable and adapted for educational needs.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova described the incident as a provocation. According to her, the Polish side has been violating international law and bilateral agreements for many years.

“We consider these yet another hostile actions of the Polish authorities as a blatant violation of the 1961 Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations and another encroachment on Russian diplomatic property in Poland,”

- Zakharova said in a message published in her Telegram channel.

The Russian Foreign Ministry stressed that Warsaw’s actions will not remain without a tough reaction from Moscow. In turn, Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation Dmitry Medvedev said that Russia needs to cut diplomatic relations with Poland.