Russian gas to be delivered to Uzbekistan via Central Asia-Center Gas Pipeline

Gas from Russia to Uzbekistan will be supplied via the Central Asia-Center Gas Pipeline. Work is currently underway to estimate costs.

The head of the Ministry of Energy of Uzbekistan, Zhurabek Mirzamakhmudov, said that for potential gas supplies from Russia to Uzbekistan, the main Central Asia - Center (CAC) Gas Pipeline is being considered.

The minister explained that the Bukhara-Ural Gas Pipeline, which runs from Uzbekistan through Kazakhstan to Russia, is not suitable due to worn-out state.

In this regard, the authorities of Russia and Uzbekistan are considering the CAC Gas Pipeline, which runs from Turkmenistan through Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan to Russia. Work is currently underway to estimate the costs for installation and repair of the compressor stations.

“First, it is necessary to evaluate the costs. Based on the costs, the price will be formed. And after that we will discuss deliveries,”

- the head of the ministry explained.