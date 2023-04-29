© Photo: Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza
The AYOR Universiade is being held in Moscow on the initiative of the vice-president of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, honorary chairman of the Azerbaijan Youth Association of Russia (AYOR) Leyla Aliyeva. The students of Russian universities participate in the various sport events.
🏓 Table tennis, man, women
April 30, meeting and registration - 14:00, start of the matches - 15:00
Tennis club ArtTT (Parkovaya 9, b. 31, Pervomayskaya station)
🏀 Basketball 3x3, man.
May 6, meeting and registration - 13:00, start of the matches - 14:00
Arena Sporta, (Elektrozavodskaya street, 21, entrance "K", metro Elektrozavodskaya)
🏐 Volleyball, women
May 7, meeting and registration - 13:00, start of the matches - 14:00
Arena4Sporta, (Elektrozavodskaya street, 21, entrance "K", metro Elektrozavodskaya)
🏐 Volleyball, men
May 8, meeting and registration 13:00, start of the matches - 14:00
Arena4Sporta, (Elektrozavodskaya street, 21, entrance "K", metro Elektrozavodskaya)
⚽️ Futsal 5+1, men
May 14, meeting and registration 13:00, start of the matches - 14:00
Football fields PFC CSKA
Stadium October
(Zhivopisnaja Street, 21 building 34; Schukinskaya metro station, tram 28, 31 - Bassein tram station
🏃♂️ 🏃♀️ Friendship marathon, man, woman - (Date and location will be announced later)
We are waiting for everyone at the 2023 AYOR Universiade!