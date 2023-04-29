29 Apr. 20:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

The AYOR Universiade is being held in Moscow on the initiative of the vice-president of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, honorary chairman of the Azerbaijan Youth Association of Russia (AYOR) Leyla Aliyeva. The students of Russian universities participate in the various sport events.

🏓 Table tennis, man, women

April 30, meeting and registration - 14:00, start of the matches - 15:00

Tennis club ArtTT (Parkovaya 9, b. 31, Pervomayskaya station)

🏀 Basketball 3x3, man.

May 6, meeting and registration - 13:00, start of the matches - 14:00

Arena Sporta, (Elektrozavodskaya street, 21, entrance "K", metro Elektrozavodskaya)

🏐 Volleyball, women

May 7, meeting and registration - 13:00, start of the matches - 14:00

Arena4Sporta, (Elektrozavodskaya street, 21, entrance "K", metro Elektrozavodskaya)

🏐 Volleyball, men

May 8, meeting and registration 13:00, start of the matches - 14:00

Arena4Sporta, (Elektrozavodskaya street, 21, entrance "K", metro Elektrozavodskaya)

⚽️ Futsal 5+1, men

May 14, meeting and registration 13:00, start of the matches - 14:00

Football fields PFC CSKA

Stadium October

(Zhivopisnaja Street, 21 building 34; Schukinskaya metro station, tram 28, 31 - Bassein tram station

🏃‍♂️ 🏃‍♀️ Friendship marathon, man, woman - (Date and location will be announced later)

We are waiting for everyone at the 2023 AYOR Universiade!